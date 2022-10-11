WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 1,351,956 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351,956 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,773,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 270,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 178,775 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHYG opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

