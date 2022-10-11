White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stock Position Lowered by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for approximately 4.6% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $19,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $303,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $1,294,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTM stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $1,318.91. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,321.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,228.76. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,397.60.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.30 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on WTM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

