Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 6,204 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,734,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

NYSE EL opened at $216.90 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.08 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

