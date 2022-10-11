Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 27,484 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

