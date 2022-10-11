Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 6,333 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.