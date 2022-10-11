Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after acquiring an additional 381,962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $190.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.37 and its 200 day moving average is $212.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

