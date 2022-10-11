Whittier Trust Co. Sells 6,698 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $267.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.19.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

