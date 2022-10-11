Whive Protocol Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (WHIVE)

Whive Protocol (WHIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Whive Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Whive Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Whive Protocol has a market cap of $57,264.11 and $10,210.00 worth of Whive Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Whive Protocol Coin Profile

Whive Protocol’s launch date was February 2nd, 2020. Whive Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,741,200 coins. The official website for Whive Protocol is whive.io. Whive Protocol’s official Twitter account is @whiveio. The Reddit community for Whive Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/whiveio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Whive Protocol’s official message board is whiveio.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Whive Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Whive Protocol (WHIVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Whive Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Whive Protocol is 0.00223152 USD and is down -9.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,198.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://whive.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whive Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whive Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whive Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

