WingSwap (WIS) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

WingSwap (WIS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. WingSwap has a market cap of $8,429.04 and $19,361.00 worth of WingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WingSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WingSwap has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About WingSwap

WingSwap is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2021. WingSwap’s total supply is 335,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,991,870 tokens. WingSwap’s official website is wingswap.io. WingSwap’s official message board is wingswap.medium.com. WingSwap’s official Twitter account is @wingswapftm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WingSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WingSwap (WIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. WingSwap has a current supply of 335,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WingSwap is 0.00036789 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $786.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wingswap.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WingSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WingSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WingSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

