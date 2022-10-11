XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.23

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 199003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XPEV. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. Analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 256.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after buying an additional 1,927,917 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 27.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,290 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.