XREATORS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50,587.02 (ORT)

XREATORS (ORT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. XREATORS has a market cap of $50,587.02 and $14,324.00 worth of XREATORS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XREATORS has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One XREATORS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XREATORS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

XREATORS Profile

XREATORS launched on May 25th, 2022. XREATORS’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000 tokens. XREATORS’s official message board is medium.com/xreators. The official website for XREATORS is xreators.com. XREATORS’s official Twitter account is @xreators_tw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XREATORS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XREATORS (ORT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. XREATORS has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XREATORS is 0.05246826 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,029.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xreators.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XREATORS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XREATORS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XREATORS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XREATORS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XREATORS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.