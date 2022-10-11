YTizer (YTZ) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

YTizer (YTZ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One YTizer token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YTizer has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. YTizer has a market cap of $10,577.11 and approximately $180,285.00 worth of YTizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YTizer Token Profile

YTizer’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. YTizer’s official Twitter account is @ytizerofficial. YTizer’s official website is ytizer.com.

YTizer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YTizer (YTZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. YTizer has a current supply of 0. The last known price of YTizer is 0.00004641 USD and is down -7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ytizer.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YTizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YTizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YTizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

