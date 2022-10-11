Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.
Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.75. The company had a trading volume of 378,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,696,124. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
