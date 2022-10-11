Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $371,000 in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth $84,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bowlero in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bowlero by 84.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bowlero in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Stock Performance

BOWL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bowlero Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

