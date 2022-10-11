Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 28,100 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after buying an additional 250,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

NYSE COP traded down $3.16 on Tuesday, reaching $113.64. 56,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,069,001. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.04. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

