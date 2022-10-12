5,617 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.04. The stock had a trading volume of 33,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,149. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.22 and a 200 day moving average of $241.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

