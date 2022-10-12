Adappter Token (ADP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.25 Million

Adappter Token (ADP) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Adappter Token token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Adappter Token has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adappter Token has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.66 or 0.27611756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Adappter Token

Adappter Token’s launch date was August 18th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,200,522 tokens. Adappter Token’s official Twitter account is @adappter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adappter Token is adappter.io/eng.html.

Adappter Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter Token (ADP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Adappter Token has a current supply of 4,954,376,143 with 1,032,390,041 in circulation. The last known price of Adappter Token is 0.00970002 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,603,426.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://adappter.io/eng.html.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adappter Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adappter Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adappter Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

