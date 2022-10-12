Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,232 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,910 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $1,234,124.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $13,476,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 595,279 shares of company stock worth $72,641,588. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,795. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.53.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

