Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airspan Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airspan Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Airspan Networks Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE MIMO opened at $2.59 on Monday. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $187.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

Insider Transactions at Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks ( NYSE:MIMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.17 million.

In related news, CFO David Mark Elias Brant sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $28,976.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 678,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,400.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,225 shares of company stock valued at $67,506. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airspan Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Airspan Networks by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Airspan Networks by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

