Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, a growth of 543.2% from the September 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akumin by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,764,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Akumin by 20.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 126,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akumin by 41.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares during the period. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Akumin from $0.75 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Akumin Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AKU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,623. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Akumin has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $170.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.50.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 29.00% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $192.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akumin will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

