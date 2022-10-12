Alkimi ($ADS) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Alkimi ($ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Alkimi has a market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $56,403.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alkimi has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Alkimi token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alkimi’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. Alkimi’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,360,245 tokens. The official message board for Alkimi is alkimiexchange.medium.com. The official website for Alkimi is alkimiexchange.com. Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @alkimiexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alkimi ($ADS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alkimi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Alkimi is 0.12203813 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $70,751.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alkimiexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alkimi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alkimi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alkimi using one of the exchanges listed above.

