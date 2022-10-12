Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.20.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.54. 7,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.57. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $198.29.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,028.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,028.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.