Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Hits $0.0127 on Exchanges

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Alphr finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $21,988.80 and approximately $24,939.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,107.25 or 0.99997892 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002302 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00040644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00060414 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022798 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

ALPHR is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2021. Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 tokens. Alphr finance’s official message board is medium.com/alphr-finance. Alphr finance’s official website is www.alphr.finance. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.

Alphr finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphr finance (ALPHR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alphr finance has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 1,729,084.8506558 in circulation. The last known price of Alphr finance is 0.01265658 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $26,789.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.alphr.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.