Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,751 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 3.7% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,243 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,104 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. DAGCO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. 17,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.