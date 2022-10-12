Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. 15,850,275 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45.

