Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

IWD traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $137.61. 92,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,652. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

