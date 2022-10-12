Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VO traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.90. 25,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.86 and a 200 day moving average of $212.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.57 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

