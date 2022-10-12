Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 423 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NOBL stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.41. 718,645 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

