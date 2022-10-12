AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 48,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AEAE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. 56,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. AltEnergy Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 559,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 146,408 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,980,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

