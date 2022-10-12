Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Up to $53.68

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.68, but opened at $55.19. Ambarella shares last traded at $52.42, with a volume of 970 shares.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.
Ambarella Stock Down 2.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.06.
In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 45.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
