American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s current price.

AIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

