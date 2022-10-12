American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Down 5.1%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.73. 4,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,418,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMWL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $990.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,136.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,488.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,813 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,136.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $469,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,425,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,079.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,469 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of American Well by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 116,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 267,672 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Well by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Well by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.