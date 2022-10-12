Amgen (AMGN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN):
- 10/12/2022 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $234.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $279.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $257.00.
- 10/3/2022 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/14/2022 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/13/2022 – Amgen had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/1/2022 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/15/2022 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,724. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.24.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Amgen
In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,930,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.