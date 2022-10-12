AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Shares Down 1.5%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 16,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 106,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

AmpliTech Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 28.02%. Equities analysts expect that AmpliTech Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.