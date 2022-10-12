Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,051 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 2.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.19% of Analog Devices worth $144,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.89.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $136.96 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.