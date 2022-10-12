Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.24. The stock had a trading volume of 72,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.96 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.89.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

