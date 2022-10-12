Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sangoma Technologies (STC)

Sangoma Technologies (CVE: STC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/29/2022 – Sangoma Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Sangoma Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$20.00 to C$15.00.

9/28/2022 – Sangoma Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$20.00.

9/28/2022 – Sangoma Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

9/28/2022 – Sangoma Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

9/23/2022 – Sangoma Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Sangoma Technologies stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.99. The company had a trading volume of 92,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.50.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.