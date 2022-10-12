Analysts Set Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on LQDA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Liquidia in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,883.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 12,078 shares of company stock worth $67,902 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 22.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQDA stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.31. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

