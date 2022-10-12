Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Price Target at C$78.70

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Magna International to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Magna International Stock Performance

TSE:MG opened at C$65.11 on Friday. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$64.49 and a twelve month high of C$113.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$74.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.43. The firm has a market cap of C$18.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 9.3000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

