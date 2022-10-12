Analyzing BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 167.66% 33.91% 15.20% ACRES Commercial Realty 17.09% 1.53% 0.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRT Apartments and ACRES Commercial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $32.06 million 11.44 $29.11 million $4.03 4.82 ACRES Commercial Realty $50.08 million 1.57 $33.92 million ($0.49) -17.92

Analyst Ratings

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BRT Apartments and ACRES Commercial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 1 2 0 2.67 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.68%. ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.45%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.