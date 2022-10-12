Andrew King Acquires 11 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) insider Andrew King bought 11 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,366 ($16.51) per share, with a total value of £150.26 ($181.56).

Mondi Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,375.50 ($16.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,475.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,485.08. The company has a market cap of £6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.23. Mondi plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($14.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,953 ($23.60).

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a €0.22 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondi Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,859 ($22.46) to GBX 1,868 ($22.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.