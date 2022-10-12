Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.89

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANZU. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at $154,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

