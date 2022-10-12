Aon plc to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $13.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AON Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

NYSE:AON opened at $276.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. AON has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.80.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

