Applied DNA Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,126 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 25% compared to the typical volume of 5,682 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APDN. StockNews.com lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ APDN traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 498,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,867. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 158.37% and a negative net margin of 68.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

