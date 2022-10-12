Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Lifted by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 146.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $75.80. The company had a trading volume of 176,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,745. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $103.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

