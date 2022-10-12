Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Trading Down 3.5%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 46,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 338,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APYX shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $143.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II purchased 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $70,030.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,166,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 251,265 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,818,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 184,338 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 139,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.