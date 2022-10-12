Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,428,000 after purchasing an additional 551,573 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.66. 98,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,762. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.49 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

