Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,172.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 60,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 55,960 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 149,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

