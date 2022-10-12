ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Trading 4.9% Higher

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 60,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Steel Operations, Non-Steel Operations, and Other. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, and hot and cold rolled coils. The company also offers long steel products, commercial coke, and by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.