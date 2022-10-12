Ares Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,004 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,127% compared to the typical daily volume of 248 put options.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ares Management

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,768,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Ares Management by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ares Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

